Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

