Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEA by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in SEA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 0.1 %

SE stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.