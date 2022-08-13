Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.5 %

SBCF opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

