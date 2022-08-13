Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Select Medical worth $47,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

