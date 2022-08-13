Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15,776.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CFG stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

