Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.