Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 547.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,251,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

