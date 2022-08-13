Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $52.46 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.