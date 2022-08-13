Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.