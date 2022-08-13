Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

