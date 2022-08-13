Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 4.6 %

ETSY opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

