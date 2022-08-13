Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.