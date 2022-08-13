Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 35,342.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

