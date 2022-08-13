Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of CNP opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

