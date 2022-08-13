Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

