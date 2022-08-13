Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4,681.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock worth $5,136,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $189.82 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $189.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

