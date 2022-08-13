Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.