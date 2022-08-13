Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

