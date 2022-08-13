Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

