Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $28.37 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

