Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.02. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

