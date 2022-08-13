Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 265,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

