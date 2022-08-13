Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

