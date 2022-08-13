Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Raymond James by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

