Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

TXT stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Cfra increased their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.