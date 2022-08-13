Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 256,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRM opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

