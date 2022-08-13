Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

