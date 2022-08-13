Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 676,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,591,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABC opened at $150.50 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.