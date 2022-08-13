Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

