SG Blocks (SGBX) to Release Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%.

SG Blocks Stock Up 1.4 %

SGBX stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -3.58. SG Blocks has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

