Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

