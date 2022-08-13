ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $256.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $232.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.03. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $293.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.80.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $14,129,438 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

