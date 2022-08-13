Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Grows By 190.9%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.15. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.