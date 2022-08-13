Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 27.8%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ANA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

