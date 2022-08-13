Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Increases By 183.0%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
