Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Increases By 183.0%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

