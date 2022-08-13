Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Increases By 26.7%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Western New England Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WNEB. Compass Point upped their price target on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

