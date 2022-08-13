Short Interest in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Drops By 20.3%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

