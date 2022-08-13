Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Declines By 28.6%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

