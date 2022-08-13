SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

