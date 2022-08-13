SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.