Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.18.

SDE opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.61.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

