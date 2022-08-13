SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,327,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.