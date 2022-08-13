STERIS (NYSE:STE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.