Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$235.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

