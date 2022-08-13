Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the typical volume of 2,552 put options.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.