StockNews.com Downgrades Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at 25.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is 22.64. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

