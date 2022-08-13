StockNews.com Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.
HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
