StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

