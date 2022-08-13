StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

