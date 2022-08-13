StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.7% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 15.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

