StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
